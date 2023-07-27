21Grams hires Lockwood’s Javeria Shahab to helm med-ed practice

Shahab replaces Jayson Dupré, who was appointed as the Real Chemistry agency's first chief medical officer.

21Grams, part of Real Chemistry, hired Lockwood’s Javeria Shahab as president of medical education this week, filling the role formerly occupied by newly minted chief medical officer Jayson Dupré, DO.

As Shahab takes over the helm of the agency’s med-ed practice, she will report to Bob Blink, group president and managing partner of Real Chemistry’s commercial and medical solutions business unit.

Shahab joins the agency after stints at both Lockwood and Ashfield, where she built and transformed the networks’ med-ed and communications practices. That experience, combined with her leadership style, won her the job, said Blink.

“Javeria maintains a leadership philosophy focused on empathy and inclusivity,” Blink stated. “Simply put, we knew she was the exact right person to lead our 21Grams medical education team as president.”

Shahab, who brings deep expertise in oncology and rare diseases, spent the last five years at Lockwood, where she reached the level of EVP, and before that served for six years as VP of client services at the CircleSciences unit of Ashfield.

Both roles involved leading large U.S. and global teams. Earlier in her career, she held senior, client-facing roles at the AcuMed division of KnowldgePoint360 and at FCB’s ProHealth.

Her hiring coincides with Dupré’s appointment as CMO, a new role in which he will partner closely with William Martino, 21Grams chief commercial officer, who arrived from Evoke in January, and chief revenue officer Brian Schwartz to facilitate new business opportunities and enhance existing client relations across advertising and education.

Dupré, formerly group president of education, is also tasked with expanding relationships with nationally and internationally renowned physician-leaders in key therapeutic areas of interest to 21Grams and Real Chemistry.

Real Chemistry's revenue increased by 17% globally last year to $555 million, including an 18% improvement to $513 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2023.

Driving that growth were the 66 new assignments Real Chemistry added to its plate last year, including additional work from blue-chip pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, GSK and Novartis, among others.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.