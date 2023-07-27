Mission Group expects profit dip despite revenue growth in ‘challenging’ H1
Mission, the listed marcomms group that owns agencies including Mongoose, Speed and AprilSix, says it expects revenue to grow 12 per cent to £42m in the first half of 2023 despite a ‘challenging trading environment’.
