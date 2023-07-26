Memo launches Benchmarking to give context to readership measurement

The tool offers a readership scale that is based on a 12-month rolling trimmed average of readership for all articles tracked.

NEW YORK: Memo, a PR measurement data platform, has launched Benchmarking.

The platform previously provided readership figures at the article level and in aggregate. However, Benchmarking goes a step further, providing deeper readership context.

While readership measures how many unique visitors have looked at an article, Benchmarking provides a gauge for determining whether that readership figure is high, low or average by comparing the readership of a given article to typical readership for similar coverage.

The tool offers a readership scale that is based on a 12-month rolling trimmed average of readership for all articles tracked. With this benchmarking, users can better understand not just how their articles are doing vis-a-vis others, but also more clearly see where they should be dedicating more effort.

"Seeing how many people are reading coverage unlocks so many insights for comms teams," said Karlie Santucci, Memo's chief product and customer officer. "Readership not only uncovers the true impact of PR efforts, it also helps teams prioritize media relationships in a way that's beneficial for them and the publications they work with."

Benchmarking also allows for easier comparative analysis. By combining it with competitor tracking, Benchmarking tells Memo users how the readership of a given article compares to the readership of one's competitors' articles on their top outlets.

The dashboard provides a matrix, showing users "strong outlets," "underutilized outlets," "competitors' strong outlets" and "pain areas." This data can be used to identify coverage opportunities and areas for improvement.