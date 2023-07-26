PRWeek US 2023 Best Places to Work launches

In a program entering its second decade, PRWeek encourages agencies and in-house departments to vie for this highly coveted honor. Forms are due by August 7.

NEW YORK: If you believe your organization is one of the best places to work in communications, here’s your chance to let everyone know.

Participate in the PRWeek U.S. Best Places to Work 2023 contest. The process starts by filling out this brief questionnaire.

Please submit the form by no later than Monday, August 7.

Subsequently, all Best Places to Work survey responses must be finalized and submitted by Friday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Honorees will be recognized in these five categories:

Small Agency (1-50 U.S. staffers) Midsize Agency (51-200 U.S. staffers) Large Agency (201-600 U.S. staffers) Extra Large Agency (601+ U.S. staffers) In-House Team (U.S. based comms staffers only)

Entry fee per organization is $449 for Small and Midsize agencies, $499 for Large and Extra Large agencies, as well as in-house departments.

Once payment is confirmed, we will send the designated registrant from each organization the survey link that can be shared with the entire staff.

Back by popular demand from last year: As part of the entry fee, each organization will receive a report in which we share the aggregate responses — individual anonymity will be fully protected — of all those who completed the survey from that organization.

If you have any questions, please contact us at bestplacestowork@prweek.com.

Note: PRWeek will only survey U.S. employees. Only U.S. staffers are to take the survey. And in the case of in-house teams, only comms team members should take the survey.



Click here to view 2022 Best Places to Work honorees.