BCW partners with information defense company Limbik to fight misinformation

The partnership’s first offering, BCW Decipher powered by Limbik, targets disinformation to help clients determine believability and virality.

NEW YORK: BCW has inked an exclusive global partnership with information defense technology company Limbik.

Limbik specializes in cognitive artificial intelligence to provide clients with identification and mitigation services against weaponized information.

The first offering from the partnership is BCW Decipher powered by Limbik. The service will help clients anticipate and dismantle message threats, addressing the growth of generative AI and bad actors' ability to create disinformation at scale, according to BCW chief innovation officer Chad Latz.

Latz is leading BCW’s efforts to embed the service into its global business, working with Limbik cofounder Josh Levin.

“What we have now is a more effective and nuanced view of data and information, threats or narrative threats to brands and an advanced technology that allows us to determine by using the same cognitive AI process what the right messages will be that help our clients inoculate those threats,” Latz said.

BCW Decipher powered by Limbik works by integrating message-level believability classification, a metric unique to this service, and predictive virality indicators. The result is a framework for evaluating the impact of different types of content across audience segments that is based on observable, repeatable data, the agency said in a statement.

Both organizations have deployment teams working on embedding the feature across parts of the organizations as a joint service.

“One of the things that we continue to hear is that our ability to help [companies] identify and evaluate information threats, and then use the same tool to optimize counter messaging is valuable, but we haven't needed to understand what we're supposed to do about it and how to do that effectively,” Limbik cofounder Zach Schwitzky said.

The need for the offering stemmed from a rise in misinformation and disinformation during and after the 2020 election cycle and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, clients began asking for a level of intelligence and evaluation surrounding their communications strategies.

“There's a lot of vulnerabilities to the private sector that a lot of them aren't thinking about,” Schwitzky said. “It feels like it's going to come to a head between now and November of next year and there is an opportunity to meet to help them do something about that proactively.”

In February, BCW launched BCW Navigate, an advisory service for strategists based in London and Brussels, led by a multidisciplinary team of experts who support C-suite clients on all aspects of using AI, from regulatory to the ethical and wider public conversation.

Limbik’s partnership with BCW began early this year after the launch of BCW Navigate. The partnership is not set to run for a specific period of time, but both companies hope to bring a series of products to the marketplace.

Limbik is a cognitive AI company with offices in the U.S., Canada and the E.U. The company developed Potential for Impact, the first platform engineered to proactively identify information threats and optimize response options. PFI is deployed by democratic governments, NGOs, and businesses to combat the risk of weaponized information. Limbik has deployed its cognitive AI platform for the last four years.

BCW Global named Corey duBrowa CEO in May, succeeding Donna Imperato who announced her retirement in January. The agency reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.