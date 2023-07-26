Beware of ‘media pitching’ AI tools
Every PR will recognise the struggle to pitch to the media. It’s the part of the job where outcomes don’t match efforts. So it’s no wonder that AI-based services are cropping up promising a solution for ‘media outreach’. But do they work?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>