Movers & Shakers: ANZ Bank, Ikea, Tesla and more

Keep up to date with developments from Host/Havas, Ikea, K Plus and more, in our weekly column.

ANZ bank has elevated Astrud Burgess to group chief marketing officer (CMO), in addition to her current responsibilities leading data, marketing and CX in New Zealand. She will lead the development and delivery of ANZ’s brand strategy and report to ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson, and to group executive, Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie. Burgess will continue to be based in Auckland and start her new role from July 31. She was recently featured by Campaign’s CMO’s MO, sharing her disruptive and innovative marketing for ANZ. Burgess will succeed Sweta Mehra, who is now promoted to managing director of Australia Everyday Banking. Mehra has been a Campaign Power List member since 2020.

Astus Group, a global media trading company, has launched its independent office in India, headed by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head. Sparsh has over 25 years of experience working for agencies and media houses, including Star, Sony, and BAG Films, and has been instrumental in creating the partnerships required for the launch. His expertise in the Indian advertising ecosystem and launching media trading companies in India will help Astus create value for clients and media owners. Sparsh’s appointment comes with immediate effect. He will be based in Mumbai and directly report to the founding members.

Advanced Computing International Infotech (ACI Infotech) has appointed Tushar Sharma as chief marketing officer. In this role, he will lead and set the strategic vision for ACI’s global marketing team. Sharma joins ACI Infotech with extensive experience in global enterprise marketing transformation. Before his current appointment, he worked for Intel and other companies like TCS, Wipro and a start-up. He will be a member of ACI Infotech’s executive leadership team based in New Jersey, USA.

Independent creative agency UltraSuperNew has appointed Linus Chen as creative partner in the Singapore office. He will work alongside Sarah Emmanuel-Cheong, who has been elevated to the role of managing director from general manager, in continuation of her focus on bolstering the agency's P&L and growth. Chen joins from DDB Singapore, with 13 years in the industry across Southeast Asia and China. He has experience in building and leading large creative departments in agencies and in-house settings, and running national, regional and international multi-channel campaigns for clients including Budweiser, Sonos, OCBC Bank, Google, IKEA and Samsung.

GO Communications, Malaysia’s leading storytelling agency, was handpicked by Tesla to mark its foray into the Malaysian market. The appointment aims to spearhead the launch of the Tesla Model Y (last week), and is considered a grand milestone for the agency.

Grey has elevated Masa Okazaki to chief operating officer in Tokyo, effective immediately. He will continue to report to Yukiko Ochiai, president and CEO of Grey Tokyo, and collaborate closely with her to drive Grey Tokyo's strategic vision, foster its borderless agenda, and ensure the delivery of outstanding marketing services and integrated solutions to clients. Okazaki was Grey's chief business officer when he joined the agency last January from TBWA Hakuhodo, leaving his role as head of planning and consulting. Prior to TBWA Hakuhodo, he worked for RGA as executive strategy director and head of planning.

Lauren Myers-Cavanagh announced in a LinkedIn post, that she is taking on a new role as senior director of communications at Microsoft Asia, based in Singapore, as she leaves her previous role as Twitter’s director of communications, APAC. At Microsoft, she will focus on positioning it as the world's most innovative and trusted company, with AI at the core of the storytelling. Prior to Twitter, Myers-Cavangh has worked for Edelman and Dyson.

Icon Agency has appointed Tom Lock as PR senior account director, and elevated Kate Ward to national Consumer PR and communications director and Brisbane lead, in the agency’s newly-opened Brisbane office, effective immediately. Lock joins from Dentsu Creative PR, where he managed a suite of high-profile B2C and B2B clients spanning the automotive, property, health and FMCG sectors. At Icon, his remit includes driving growth in the Queensland market and bolstering the agency’s national consumer and healthcare client portfolio. Ward worked for Dentsu Creative PR before joining Icon Agency last year.

Harvey Cameron, part of Attivo, a marketing services group with agencies in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney and Perth, has made a raft of new appointments, as the rapidly growing team is led by general manager James Duggan, working closely with creative director Alan Kang.

Tim McConnell joins the team as head of web development and design

joins the team as head of web development and design Callum Radford as UX/UI designer

as UX/UI designer Anna Parker and Rosa Dalgleish as digital account managers

and as digital account managers Karishma Walia as digital media planner

as digital media planner Michelle Wu and Tim Williams as web developers

and as web developers Ian Sweeny as senior copywriter

as senior copywriter Hannah Sandilands as digital projects coordinator

Electriclime have added Roos Brothers to their director roster. The US-based director duo, Josh and Logan Roos, will be represented exclusively in the Middle East and Asia, and on a freelance basis in Australia. With clients such as Dodge, BMW, Nike and Adidas, the brothers have a distinct storytelling ability in the world of automotive, action sports, real people stories and beyond.

Dentsu Western Australia has partnered with Thermomix, a lifestyle and kitchen brand. The agency was appointed by The Mix Australia and New Zealand to develop the brand’s ANZ media strategy, planning and buying, following a competitive pitch and significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 for the business. The Mix Australia is the largest independent distributor of Thermomix, operated in Australia for more than 22 years.

Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, has appointed Mark Lepine as managing director of APAC business. With deep-rooted experience in market research and the region, Lepine will oversee the company’s APAC operations, advancing Dynata’s growth and leadership across the market. He brings nearly 30 years of APAC expertise to his new role, including four years as managing director of APAC at Survey Sampling International (SSI), which merged in 2017 with Research Now, and later rebranded as Dynata. Prior to that, he served in regional management positions at Gartner, WGSN and Forrester.

Ikea Australia has appointed Host/Havas as its new creative agency. The agency replaces Chep Network, as the brand ends its four-year partnership with them since 2019. This is the first local account win of scale since Gayle While joined Host/Havas as CEO earlier this year. The new partnership will start on 1 September, as part of a wider global marketing and brand positioning change by Ikea. The brand believes that the agency demonstrated an ability to build on the strengths of the new global direction, with local Australian insights.

K Plus (K+), Vietnam’s top-quality pay-TV provider, has appointed Havas Vietnam as its integrated media agency of record following a competitive pitch. The agency will handle K+ integrated media activities that will cover TV, radio as well as planning and digital activities. Havas Vietnam's extensive knowledge of the pay-TV industry and understanding of K+' target audience enabled them to create an effective media strategy customised to the client's unique needs. This approach played a vital role in securing the agency's appointment as K+' integrated media agency of record.