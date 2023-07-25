How BerlinRosen helped score the biggest deal in U.S. sports history

The agency supported private equity billionaire Josh Harris in his record-breaking purchase of the Washington Commanders.

WASHINGTON: NFL owners on Thursday unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Tanya and Dan Snyder to an investment group led by Josh Harris.

The Harris group, including NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales, shelled out $6.05 billion to purchase the team, a record fee for a North American sports franchise.

Through his company with Blackstone executive David Blizter, known as Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Harris also owns the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils. BerlinRosen, HBSE’s PR AOR, partnered with HBSE chief communications officer Dave Sholler to support the Harris group throughout the multi-month process to buy the Commanders.

Jonathan Rosen, principal at BerlinRosen, said his agency focused on communicating Harris’ commitment to investing in on-field excellence and reconnecting with fans.

“Given the legacy and history of the franchise and the enormous attention on the sale, we had to deal with just an unreal level of interest from media at every point in the process on every incremental detail as it proceeded,” said Rosen, via email.

It’s been a difficult few years for Commanders fans between the team’s poor performance and controversies about the franchise’s workplace culture — including sexual harassment allegations against Snyder that on Thursday resulted in a record $60 million fine from the NFL.

With strategy and messaging support from BerlinRosen, Harris has communicated directly with Commanders fans, most recently buying a full-page open letter ad in The Washington Post.

In the note, which ran in Sunday’s edition of the paper, Harris vowed to deliver a championship caliber team, but, “most importantly,” said he hopes to earn fans’ trust.

“Our promise is simple: We will do the work, create the culture and make the investment needed to deliver for this team and for Washington,” he added. “We will strive every day to ensure that we are a franchise you can be proud of.”

Harris’ letters also touched upon making a positive impact in local communities, one of BerlinRosen’s key communications priorities. The private equity giant has a history of strengthening the areas in which his teams operate, partnering with local hospitals, youth centers, schools and food distribution centers for civic growth and relief.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Harris detailed how his roots in Chevy Chase, Maryland, inspired him to buy the Commanders. The story featured accounts of Harris’ childhood and hammered home his love for the team, which he claimed has become “a part of his DNA.”

The Post’s feature also touted Harris’ success with the 76ers and Devils, highlighting that the 76ers now have more than 14,000 season ticket holders, up from 3,500 in 2011, before he purchased the team, according to HBSE.

In an emailed statement to PRWeek, HBSE’s Sholler applauded BerlinRosen for its delicacy in communicating about the deal.

“Washington is a storied NFL franchise with an incredibly passionate fanbase. With that comes a responsibility to handle the communications of such a historic, record-setting acquisition with precision and care,” he said, via email. “Rosen and the talented team at BerlinRosen once again proved to be amazing strategic partners.”

BerlinRosen was named Outstanding Large Agency at the PRWeek U.S. Awards 2023. In May, the firm acquired tech communications agency Inkhouse, marking its fifth majority investment in 10 months.