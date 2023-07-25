Twitter becomes X: Which brand had the best reaction?

Brands from Sesame Street to Duolingo to Xbox had witty responses to the rebrand.

Twitter has officially rebranded to X, leaving consumers and brands alike utterly confused and in some cases even sad about the death of the ubiquitous blue bird that played such a large part in our lives over the past decade-plus — sometimes whether we wanted it to or not.

Here’s how 13 brands reacted to the news…

Slim Jim

New logo… X marks the meat #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/0MdwFriY6R — Slim Jim �� MEATA (@SlimJim) July 24, 2023

Noodles & Company

X marks the spot and Noodles always hits the spot pic.twitter.com/XkfUCYxNYN — Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) July 24, 2023

Papa Johns

The only X we care about is eXtra cheese. — Papa Johns �� (@PapaJohns) July 24, 2023

Empire State Building

Xmpire Xtate Xuilding — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) July 24, 2023

Xbox

TGI Fridays

We want the bird back. — TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) July 24, 2023

Moonpie

Wendy's

That’s his most expensive X yet �� — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 24, 2023

Ritz Crackers

X marks the snack — RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) July 24, 2023

Duolingo

Oreo

please don’t take the word “tweets” away from us �� — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) July 24, 2023

Sesame Street

The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/qXKNYLTqLe — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 24, 2023

Big Bird

Luckily I'm a bird so I can still tweet tweet! #TwitterX https://t.co/cJX75zOD00 — Big Bird (@BigBird) July 24, 2023

