Twitter becomes X: Which brand had the best reaction?

Twitter has officially rebranded to X, leaving consumers and brands alike utterly confused and in some cases even sad about the death of the ubiquitous blue bird that played such a large part in our lives over the past decade-plus — sometimes whether we wanted it to or not.
Here’s how 13 brands reacted to the news…
Slim Jim
New logo… X marks the meat #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/0MdwFriY6R— Slim Jim �� MEATA (@SlimJim) July 24, 2023
Noodles & Company
X marks the spot and Noodles always hits the spot pic.twitter.com/XkfUCYxNYN— Noodles & Company (@noodlescompany) July 24, 2023
Papa Johns
The only X we care about is eXtra cheese.— Papa Johns �� (@PapaJohns) July 24, 2023
Empire State Building
Xmpire Xtate Xuilding— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) July 24, 2023
Xbox
July 24, 2023
TGI Fridays
We want the bird back.— TGI Fridays (@TGIFridays) July 24, 2023
Moonpie
Dibs pic.twitter.com/KWagpAMjL6— MoonPie (@MoonPie) July 23, 2023
Wendy's
That’s his most expensive X yet ��— Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 24, 2023
Ritz Crackers
X marks the snack— RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) July 24, 2023
Duolingo
Post by @duolingoView on Threads
Oreo
please don’t take the word “tweets” away from us ��— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) July 24, 2023
Sesame Street
The letter X will be holding a press conference later today. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/qXKNYLTqLe— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 24, 2023
Big Bird
Luckily I'm a bird so I can still tweet tweet! #TwitterX https://t.co/cJX75zOD00— Big Bird (@BigBird) July 24, 2023
