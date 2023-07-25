Twitter becomes X: Which brand had the best reaction?

Brands from Sesame Street to Duolingo to Xbox had witty responses to the rebrand.

by Diana Bradley Added 22 minutes ago

Duolingo was among the brands weighing in on the X rebrand. (Image via Duolingo's X account).

Twitter has officially rebranded to X, leaving consumers and brands alike utterly confused and in some cases even sad about the death of the ubiquitous blue bird that played such a large part in our lives over the past decade-plus — sometimes whether we wanted it to or not.

Here’s how 13 brands reacted to the news…

Slim Jim

Noodles & Company

Papa Johns 

Empire State Building 

Xbox

TGI Fridays

Moonpie

Wendy's 

Ritz Crackers

Duolingo

Post by @duolingo
View on Threads

Oreo

Sesame Street

Big Bird

Which brand’s reaction was your favorite? Take PRWeek’s poll on LinkedIn


