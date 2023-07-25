Why former Major League Baseball all-star Dexter Fowler teamed with AbbVie

Fowler partnered with the pharmaceutical company to increase awareness of the impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

NORTH CHICAGO, IL: When outfielder Dexter Fowler was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis during his rookie season in 2008 with the Colorado Rockies, he knew so little about it that he purchased “Crohn's and Colitis For Dummies,” referring to the two forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

“I had so much going on,” Fowler said last month during a virtual event hosted by the pharmaceutical company AbbVie. “I was overwhelmed.”

Fowler, who retired before this Major League Baseball season, is partnering with the pharmaceutical company AbbVie to increase awareness of the impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

The company launched the campaign last month with a virtual event featuring Fowler talking with Dr. Susan Kais, a gastroenterologist who is the IBD medical director at Advent Health Orlando, and has worked for AbbVie, and Shannelle Fowler, U.S. public affairs director for Abbvie. (Shannelle and Dexter are not related.)

About 3 million U.S. adults reported having either Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include diarrhea, fatigue, abdominal pain and rectal bleeding.

AbbVie makes Rinvoq, a drug that the Food and Drug Administration recently approved to treat Crohn’s and had previously approved for ulcerative colitis.

The company also has a website, CrohnsAndColitis.com, which provides information about the disease and resources for those who suffer from it.

“I wish I had something like that when I was diagnosed,” said Fowler, 37.

Despite having the disease, Fowler played 14 seasons and, in 2016, was an all-star and won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs.

During the 2020 season, Fowler missed 20 days because he was suffering from ulcerative colitis, which causes sores in the digestive tract, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. His medication weakened his immune system and could have made him more susceptible to COVID-19, so he was kept away from the team to limit his exposure.

“I didn’t feel like I had a lot of energy; I didn’t really feel like myself,” Fowler said at the time. “I wasn’t absorbing food I was still eating. It was a bunch of stuff that I was going through. I was trying to mask it as much as I could. After you get on the medication and then you come back and it’s like, man, I feel a heck of a lot better.”

Shannelle Fowler asked the former player what he does to enjoy life while also having IBD.

“I take my medicine. I figure out what it is that I can do to minimize symptoms and live my best life,” said Fowler, who lives in Las Vegas, is married and has two daughters. That includes “eating right, working out, being able to go travel with the family. The little things that you definitely appreciate go a long way.”