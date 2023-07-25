iNHouse names first MD as CEO Luciana Berger takes new role
iNHouse Communications has appointed Hanna Johnson, who was private secretary to two Prime Ministers, as its first managing director – as chief executive Luciana Berger moves to a new senior counsel role.
