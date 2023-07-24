Conagra Brands expands comms head Jon Harris’ role

CHICAGO: Conagra Brands has promoted Jon Harris to EVP and chief communications and networking officer, effective on Monday.

He will continue to report to Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands.

Harris has worked at Conagra Brands, formerly known as ConAgra Foods, since 2015. He was previously SVP and chief communications officer.

“The opportunity and need for companies to communicate across a broad set of stakeholders has never been more important,” said Harris. “With that, the role of the CCO at Conagra has expanded to ensure the company and its brands effectively and authentically connect with all of those stakeholders.”

Harris will help to articulate “all the amazing things we do as a company, from driving new innovation, to our [environmental, social and governance] initiatives and efforts to create a great environment, and to delivering results for our customers and our shareholders.”

He added that he wants to make sure Conagra’s efforts are understood inside and outside the company, so he will be “networking on a grander scale” to help Conagra grow and evolve.

Harris is responsible for the strategic development, direction and implementation of corporate communications and reputation programs across the company. He also oversees the Conagra Brands Foundation and corporate giving.

Harris said there are no other changes to the comms team or PR agency relationships. Conagra works with FGS Global on corporate comms, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications on brand work, as well as M Booth and Ketchum, Harris confirmed.

Before joining ConAgra, Harris was an announcer for The Meredith Vieira Show. Previously, he was chief communications officer of Hillshire Brands for two years. Before Sara Lee Split into two entities in 2012, Harris was SVP of global communications at the company for seven years. He has also worked at Bally Total Fitness Holding Corp. and PepsiCo.

Harris has been named to PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently this month. He was also inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame last year.

In its fiscal Q4, which ended on May 29, Conagra’s total sales rose 2.2% to $2.97 billion. The CPG company said its profit fell 77% to $36.3 million in the quarter.