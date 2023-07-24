S4 downgrades full-year revenue forecast

LONDON: S4 Capital has substantially downgraded its predicted 2023 organic revenue growth after Q2 net revenue came in below budget.

The MediaMonks owner, which is led by Martin Sorrell, had been expecting to achieve 6% to 10% growth but has now altered this target to 2% to 4%.

It also brought its 2023 target operational EBITDA margin down from 15% to 16% to 14.5% to 15.5%.

The company said in today’s trading update: “Net revenue in Q2 was below budget with May and June in particular, reflecting the challenging macroeconomic conditions and clients, especially those in the technology sector, remaining cautious and very focused on the short term.”

S4 highlighted the priority it is putting on “cost management, including headcount and discretionary costs," but was not ready to comment on whether it is shedding jobs. Its headcount has fallen from 8,700 staff on June 28 to 8,600 today.

Of its three disciplines, it singled out content as the weakest performer, with revenue coming in below budget in Q2. Data and digital has seen growth slow compared to 2022 but “is trading satisfactorily," but technology services “continue to perform well."

The trading statement concluded with an optimistic note about the company’s push into artificial intelligence.

“We remain confident our talent, business model, strategy and scaled client relationships position us well for industry-leading growth in the medium term and the initial client traction we are seeing with our AI initiatives further reinforces our confidence,” it said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.