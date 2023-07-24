Newswire introduces AI-powered assistant

NEW YORK: Press release distribution provider Newswire has launched a generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant.

Called AImee, the tool is a writing assistant and recommendation engine. Newswire users can answer a questionnaire and AImee uses that information to generate a press release. Alternatively, if a user has drafted press release content, they can submit it to AImee to review and enhance.

AImee can be used across the 29 industry areas that Newswire works within. It was built using content archives from these industries alongside engagement analytics, further allowing users to compare the content they generate with previous press releases written by their peers.

Beyond AImee, Newswire provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring and online media rooms.