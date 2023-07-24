‘We owe it to our teams to be open with them’ – why enter PRWeek Pay Gap Project

There’s still time to enter the Pay Gap Project from PRWeek and People Like Us. Bosses at agencies that have taken part in recent years explain the advantage of embracing transparency.

This is what senior figures at three agencies have to say about the project:

Alex Myers, founder and group chief executive, Manifest

“If you don’t publish your pay gaps, you don’t care about diversity, equality and inclusion. It’s as simple as that. In order to move the industry forward, we need to build accountability frameworks – and although not a panacea, pay gap reporting is one such framework. So let’s call a spade a spade: by not contributing to projects like the PRWeek pay gap report, you’re not just opting out of the exercise, you’re part of the problem.

“There are no excuses you can make. No convenient red tape that can’t be cut. Just a bunch of agencies claiming they want change, without being the ones willing to hold themselves – and in turn, everyone else – to account.

“At Manifest we publish our gender and ethnicity pay gaps alongside all other management reporting to the entire team on a quarterly basis. This transparency builds accountability into our processes and our decisions, from recruitment to remuneration. It’s one of the metrics we consider with everything we do, and it’s an objective framework to tell us if we’re going in the right direction.

“Pay gaps need better understanding. You can’t say you don’t need to do it because ‘we have no gaps’; given how they work, that’s practically impossible. Pay gaps are a median, exposing less any like-for-like pay disparity, and more a lack of gender and ethnicity balance throughout the business hierarchy. Measuring them therefore goes beyond a commitment to pay everyone equally for equal work – that should be a given; it’s about promoting, recruiting and representing everyone equally at all levels of the agency. It also means your heavily promoted ‘inclusive’ internship isn’t going to fix the problem – you need to be holistic in your strategy to improve pay gaps, which is what makes them an effective metric for organisational change.”

James Gordon-MacIntosh, partner, Hope&Glory

“There are plenty of good reasons to take part in the pay gaps report: most of all, to surface and address the issue we all know we have to some extent or another. Allowing pay gaps to be an elephant in the room benefits nobody and we need, as agency management or owners, to know how big that elephant is and acknowledge it.

“Being transparent both publicly and to our own teams about the gaps and what is driving them is important so they can be understood and addressed. We present the data to our own team before it appears as a way of opening a conversation and as an opportunity to explain the challenges we all face and what we’re doing as a business to address them.

“But, as important as the compelling reasons for submitting, I think agencies that don’t do so wrongly believe there are no consequences of inaction. Don’t believe there won’t be water-cooler or Thursday post-work drinks conversation if you are absent from these tables. You might never hear about it as agency senior management, but I don’t think we can underestimate the cost of not taking part from a cultural perspective. We owe it to our teams to be open with them and they have the right to question our decisions – whether in public or privately – if we aren’t.”

Ed Fletcher and Lauren Kay-Lambert, co-managing directors, Shape History

“Shape History is thrilled to see the Pay Gaps Project back for another year – we can’t stress enough the importance of participating in the scheme and investing in pay gap reporting. For your people, it’s a crucial step in building trust and credibility in your commitment to become an equitable, anti-racist organisation.

“For your business, it identifies strengths and blind spots within internal operations, which for us has led to stronger talent recruitment and staff retention. Lastly, we’re seeing a growing number of companies include pay gap reporting as part of agency selection criteria. We’re very proud to be involved with the scheme and can’t wait to see more agencies than ever before join this year.”