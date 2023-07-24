Lobbying reforms ‘won’t restore trust in politics’

New measures to strengthen lobbying regulations that have been announced by the government amount to ‘tweaks’ that will fall short of the reform needed to restore trust in politics, the CIPR has warned.

The Government revealed its plans to change the current lobbying system last week, in its long-awaited response to several reports that have called for major reforms.

The scandal over former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying for financial services firm Greensill Capital prompted the Boardman Review and reports by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, and the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

In its response to the reports, ‘Strengthening Ethics and Integrity in Central Government’, the Government said that departments and senior civil servants will have to declare more detailed and regular information via a single platform. It also stated: “The Government agrees in principle that consultant lobbyists should declare the ultimate beneficiary of their lobbying activity, and will look to implement this via secondary legislation.”

But it rejected demands for major reforms such as placing the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments on statutory footing and increasing the ban on lobbying after leaving government from two to five years.

Responding to the proposals, CIPR chief executive Alastair McCapra said: “These are tweaks in the right direction and there are some good proposals in this report that should be applauded. However, ultimately it falls short of the wholesale reform needed to restore trust in the integrity of our political institutions. These new rules fail to provide a level playing field for the lobbying profession.”

Announcing the changes to the lobbying system last week, the Government stated that it "does not believe the requirement to register as a consultant lobbyist should be expanded”.

Calls for lobbyists under the VAT registration threshold to be included in the lobbying register were also rejected, as this “would require primary legislation, which the Government does not intend to bring forward at this time”.

McCapra commented: “We’re particularly disappointed that the Government hasn’t taken on board many of the recommendations around reforming the lobbying register and the need to improve the level of information and transparency it provides.”

He warned: “Until we have a register that captures lobbying activity, rather than who is doing the lobbying, we will not have true transparency.”

The CIPR’s Lobbying for Good Lobbying campaign is continuing to call for reforms such as a statutory lobbying register that includes all lobbying activities – not just those of consultant lobbyists.

The UK political system “desperately needs to improve transparency, accountability, and trust among the general public”, according to Liam Herbert, chair of the PRCA Public Affairs Board.

Commenting on the Government’s new measures, he said: “We’ve long called for more timely reporting of ministerial diaries, so we welcome the increased frequency of publication and the inclusion of other forms of contact. The central database is a step in the right direction.”

However, Herbert added: “Despite some progress, there is still much work to be done to address the disappointing gaps in the Government’s proposals. For example, we disagree that special advisers should remain outside the obligations to be transparent. Spads exercise enormous influence within Whitehall.”

He said: “We will continue to argue for lobbying rules to be strengthened so that the public can have confidence that decisions are made in a way that is open, transparent and accountable.”