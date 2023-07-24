MSL US influencer equity report reveals 27% gap

The Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap data identifies entry and success barriers for diverse creators at the start of their professional journey.

NEW YORK: MSL U.S. released data identifying specific entry and success barriers for diverse creators' professional trajectory, underscoring a 27% equity gap.

The Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap report found that 73% of white influencers will land their first paid engagement within a year of graduation, while just 46% of BIPOC talent will reach the same milestone.

MSL surveyed influencers, brands and agency leaders from October 2022 to March 2023 to provide insights into experiences, challenges and practices related to diversity, pay equity and inclusion. Influencers surveyed were asked to report their follower count engagement rate, views, pay rates, race and income from brands.

The primary research utilized 550 U.S. influencers, review of the cultural, societal and influencer landscape and distinct findings from the agency’s influencer marketing platform, Fluency, according to the firm.

Influencer’s followings ranged from under 10,000 to over 1 million followers across a variety of platforms.

Additionally, MSL and thought leadership consultancy, Reputation Leaders, surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. about cultural and societal influencers.

The consumer pulse survey found that Gen Z, people aged 18 to 26 years old, are 43% likely to be influenced by social media influencers compared to previous generations of Americans who are only 22% likely. Americans 45 and older were found to be 70% influenced by experts and 59% influenced by journalists.

Partnerships

MSL research pinpointed the very start of a creator’s career as the beginning of pay disparity. The data found that by the end of their first year in the influencer marketing industry, white influencers reported having a 73% chance of getting a sponsored brand deal, while BIPOC influencers reported only a 46% chance.

Compared with BIPOC influencers, white influencers reported being twice as likely to secure their first brand partnership in the initial six months of influencer work. Eighty-one percent of BIPOC influencers stated they must work harder to be successful on social media compared to 70% of white influencers.

Thirty-seven percent of BIPOC influencers said that platform algorithms were the top barrier to their success.

Disparity by platform

MSL’s data found that Black and BIPOC creators often charge less per post, despite having a higher median number of followers across platforms. The finding suggests gaps in equity and transparency, driving a systemic undervaluation of BIPOC influencers, the agency said in a statement.

According to the study, statistics vary by social platforms. For Instagram stories, Black influencers make 67% less than white influencers. BIPOC creators also reported making up to 67% less per in-feed Instagram post.

On YouTube, BIPOC and Black creators were found to charge 25% less for sponsored content compared to white creators.

More than six in 10 Black and BIPOC influencers reported feeling unfairly impacted by a lack of transparency of influencer pay rates and over half of BIPOC influencers reported feeling unfairly treated by social media platforms.

Twice as many Black influencers said ethnicity negatively affected their pay compared to white influencers, and 23% of Black influencers said their ethnicity played a role in being offered a lower rate than expected, with only 12% of white influencers expressing the same sentiment.

The agency noted that equity is defined by looking at the entirety of what a creator brings to the table. The data presented from the study underscores the need for creator compensation to be calculated as a combination of multiple social media metrics, resonance and content quality, MSL said in a statement.

Tackling the equity issue

In response to the results, MSL is publishing influencer equity best practices and a creator evaluator.

The equity guidelines encourage the adoption of best practices across the industry as a step to increase discoverability for BIPOC creators and ultimately close the influencer pay gap. The creator evaluator is an algorithmic standard combining social media metrics such as views, engagement and follow count, with categorical relevance such as content type, brand category, exclusivity and boosting rights that will be used by the agency when evaluating influencer pay.

MSL will consult with industry leaders and allies driving work in this space, including those attending the firm’s closed-door July 2022 influencer equity summit. The event is a follow up to the agency’s 2021 “Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap,” commitments.

MSL will also extend its partnership with The Influencer League, a digital platform dedicated to educating and empowering influencers, into 2023. The agency began work with the platform in August 2020 and helped develop curriculum on influencer education.

MSL UK released a similar report in September, titled Just Influence 2022, revealing a 22% pay gap among Black and white influencers.

MSL reported a 5% increase to 38% in non-white members of their C-suite and 0% change in its overall workforce at 27% in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

The agency reported an estimated revenue increase of 10% to $425 million globally and an increase of 11% to $72 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.