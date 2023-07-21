Remembering NYU marketing and communications professor Michael Diamond

Diamond, Time Warner Cable’s former acting CMO, died this month. He was 57.

NEW YORK: Michael Diamond, clinical assistant professor of integrated marketing and communications at New York University’s School of Professional Studies, passed away on July 13 at the age of 57.

He died after a year-long battle with cancer.

Angie Kamath, dean of NYU’s School of Professional Studies, wrote in an internal memo that Diamond embodied the school’s “ethos with deeply rooted connections to the industry that brought tremendous value to our classrooms” and the department in which he worked.

Diamond also served as an adjunct faculty member at Baruch College, part of the City University of New York, teaching marketing management to executive MBAs.

Prior to academia, Diamond worked at Time Warner and affiliated companies for almost 20 years, in marketing, strategy and operations. Most recently, he was SVP and acting CMO of Time Warner Cable. He previously held senior positions covering long-range planning, digital business strategy and international investments at Time Warner. Diamond also worked as a management consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton with clients in media, entertainment and technology, according to NYU’s website.

Diamond’s final wish was that, in lieu of flowers, people contribute donations to support underprivileged students at NYU.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; children, Cordelia, Oliver and Leo; parents, Angela and Tony; brother, Trevor; and sister, Judy.

Industry executives and Diamond’s former students and colleagues have posted memories of him on social media.