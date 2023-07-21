Former World Cup star Rosie White signs onto BMS marketing push

Bristol Myers Squibb’s educational campaign for Zeposia launched on the eve of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The ulcerative colitis educational campaign, dubbed Supporting You with UC, is designed to help people with the disease navigate their illness via supportive resources. It’s headlined by footballer-turned sports commentator Rosie White, who says she takes BMS’ Zeposia to manage the condition. White, who experienced her first symptoms at age 18 while playing in an international match, described how she dealt with what was later diagnosed as moderate-to-severe UC. ”You turn up on the day when you’ve got 50,000 people in the stadium watching you play in the World Cup and you have a flare-up,” she recalls in a featured video. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t.’” In addition to her personal diagnosis and treatment journey, the campaign microsite includes other patient videos and practical resources for people living with the inflammatory bowel disease, like a guide to speaking with a gastroenterologist and lifestyle tips.

In another video, White and her physician talk about the importance of partnering to create a treatment regimen.

Patients can sign up to share their own stories, which BMS says could occur through various media. Downloadable resources also include a symptoms quiz and a bathroom access card with information on bathroom access laws by U.S. state.

BMS estimates there are between 600,000 and 900,000 people living with UC in the U.S. A type of chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease, UC presents uniquely in each patient but is typically marked by urgent and frequent bowel movements and bloody stool. All of these symptoms are stressful, embarrassing and can have a negative impact on daily life.

Initially, White says she just treated UC’s flare-ups through a variety of methods, like suppositories and steroids. It wasn’t until later that she confronted the reality that the inflammation in her colon needed to be treated on a consistent basis.

“I found it uncomfortable to talk to my loved ones and my doctor, making me feel isolated and stressed and causing my symptoms to worsen to the point of ending up in the hospital,” she added in the statement.

She wasn’t diagnosed until after seeing several physicians. However, since starting Zeposia, a once-daily pill, White says she’s felt fewer and less severe symptoms and UC is no longer the distraction it once was.

“I feel like my UC is under control,” she said.

Zeposia was approved for multiple sclerosis in 2020. The drug’s side effects include an increased risk for a rare but serious type of brain infection called PML, along with slow heart rate, liver problems and increased blood pressure.

White’s New Zealand soccer career culminated with playing striker for her native country’s national team in the 2008 under-17 and 2010 under-20 World Cups before moving to the U.S. to play for the University of California.

She then joined the Liverpool Ladies of the English Women’s Super League before returning to the states and playing for pro teams. She’s now retired from playing soccer professionally, keeping busy as a private coach and an advocate of children’s physical education.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.