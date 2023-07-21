Interpublic PR firms post ‘strong, balanced growth’ in Q2 as holding company cuts growth forecast

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment saw a 3.7% increase in revenue in the quarter, faring better than the rest of IPG.

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment registered mid- to high-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q2, according to an IPG spokesperson.

That compares to mid-single-digit growth in Q2 2022.

“We saw strong, balanced growth across both disciplines,” the spokesperson said via email.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions group includes IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin Group, Current Global and R&CPMK, and well as sports and events specialist shops like Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment posted a 3.7% organic revenue increase in Q2 to $359.3 million.

“Golin performed particularly well,” said the IPG spokesperson.

Account wins for Golin included the Chicago Blackhawks. In June, Golin helped the hockey team to launch a program in honor of Pride called the Glamboni. Solidcore, a Pilates-style studio-based fitness and wellness brand, brought on Golin as its PR and influencer marketing AOR in the U.S.

The Weber Shandwick Collective, which houses Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino, saw continued solid growth in Q2 driven by the healthcare sector. Strong performers included Flipside and Current Global, the IPG spokesperson said.



New client wins for the Collective include Sandy Hook Promise, a new engagement with McDonald’s and an expanded remit with Randstad, a multinational human resource consulting firm, the spokesperson said.

R&CPMK secured work from new clients including SiriusXM, as well as Reese Witherspoon's Oscar-winning production company, Hello Sunshine.

Octagon worked with client Cisco to negotiate the company’s sponsorship of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as the activation of global sponsorships for Budweiser and Unilever at the tournament.

Growth at Momentum was driven by clients in the finance, retail, mobile and food and beverage sectors. The agency launched the Coke Studio Experience, the first AI-driven traveling music studio for creators. Jack Morton won assignments in Q2 from Under Armour and Guinness.

As a whole, IPG’s Q2 total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $2.67 billion, compared to $2.74 billion in Q2 2022, a 1.7% organic net revenue decrease. Operating income in Q2 fell to $310.7 million from $349.1 million a year ago.

The holding company saw an organic net revenue decrease of 2.5% in the U.S. and a slight dip of 0.1% internationally. IPG posted net income of $265.5 million in Q2, up from $229.6 million a year ago.

In Q2, geographically, the holding company experienced an decrease in revenue of 2.5% in the U.S.; increases of 6.3% in Latin America and 1.7% in the U.K. and drops of 4.3% in Continental Europe and 2.2% in Asia-Pacific. All other markets saw an increase of 1.6%.

Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions was IPG's only division to see organic revenue growth in Q2. Revenue declined by 1.5% in Media, Data & Engagement Solutions and by 3.8% in Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions.

The holding company also revised its full-year growth forecast downward.

IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement, “Given our first six months, we are revising our full-year organic growth expectation to 1% to 2%, while remaining fully committed to our existing margin target for the year of 16.7%, which represents margin expansion relative to 2022.”

This week, Omnicom Group’s PR firms reported flat organic revenue growth in Q2, up just 0.1% to $393.6 million in the period. Publicis Groupe also reported that its Q2 revenues jumped 7.1%. Publicis Groupe does not list PR performance in its earnings reports.