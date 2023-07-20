We’re proud to announce our patent application for Smart Press Release Solutions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
This patent underscores our commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) in the public relations industry and comes on the heels of the recently deployed GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator.
The Future of Cutting-Edge PR Technology
Our solutions aim to revolutionize the way that press releases are created, distributed and measured — helping communicators amplify their stories quickly and effectively.
Building on the GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator's cutting-edge capabilities, this solution will include new tools for content optimization, a grading system to predict success rates, recommended distribution options and predicted media engagement.
Using AI and historical engagement data, Notified’s Smart Press Release Solutions will help PR pros save time while dramatically improving content effectiveness.
“There has never been another technology poised to have a greater impact on communicators than AI,” said Nimesh Davé, president at Notified. “A perfect use case is the press release and training AI to optimize everything from content and SEO to distribution and measurement. Notified will continue to lead the development of secure, ethical solutions that empower communicators to embrace an AI-enabled future.”
Building on Notified’s Public Relations Leadership
The Notified PR Platform has long used AI to power its media contacts database, and our patent filing further elevates our leadership in the use of this technology in PR.
Recently, the GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator won a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2023 American Business Awards for PR Innovation of the Year. The tool uses generative AI to allow customers to go directly from drafting to distribution to measurement, all within the Notified PR Platform.
Following a successful beta program, the GlobeNewswire AI Press Release Generator became generally available to all GlobeNewswire customers on June 19, 2023.
You can subscribe to the Notified blog to get the latest product updates sent directly to your inbox, and learn more about our PR platform at Notified.com.