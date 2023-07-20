Nigel Farage Coutts row shows need for transparent comms to counter reputation risk
Reputationally, the news that Coutts closed former MEP and ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage’s account continues to be a critical moment for both the private bank and its owner, NatWest Group.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>