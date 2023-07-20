What Silicon Valley could learn from DC. (Yes, I’m serious)

It’s not too late for Silicon Valley leaders to establish positive relationships with public constituencies, says Battery’s Megan O’Leary. It starts with communications.

If you told me a year ago that I’d be writing that headline, I never would have believed you.

When I moved, as a communications professional, to San Francisco from Washington, DC, in the summer of 2022, I envisioned Silicon Valley as a fast-moving hub of innovation — a far cry from the stodgier world of politics and slow-moving, legislative arcana in which I began my career.

Talking tech in DC, for me, so often carried the distinct feel of teaching a grandparent how to access a web browser, a sense solidified in watching innumerable “the-internet-is-a-series-of-tubes” style blunders on congressional panels, press interviews and social-media sites.

But as I approach one year of removal from Washington, I’ve come to realize that — old-school and staid as it is, and trust me, it is — DC could teach Silicon Valley a thing or two about communication.

I know, you’re probably thinking: But what about Steve Jobs and other famous tech communicators? Social media has revolutionized communication! Aren’t you yourself of the mind that a GIF is worth a thousand words?!

All fair points. But think of it this way: Tech investors need to maintain a positive public image — as well as a solid track record and expertise in specific sectors — to attract potential investors and companies to their portfolio. The success of a technology company — and any company, really — relies heavily on reputation, even if that’s just among a certain, niche buyer audience.

Not to be confused with hype, public image and reputation take work, particularly if one is already siloed or standing on shaky PR ground. And let’s be perfectly clear: Silicon Valley has a major PR problem, one that I feel is adversely affecting the entire tech ecosystem.

Take the SVB crisis, for example. The events leading up to the bank’s collapse, compounded with the ensuing panic online, were textbook examples of poor external communication, worsening the already-pervasive distrust of the tech industry. In many ways, the situation came at the worst possible time, with reporters already working in a negative news cycle focused on the slowdown in private tech investment, unicorns under fire and the juxtaposition of wealthy company kingpins issuing pink slips to lower-level employees.

One unfortunate, and ironic, result of these events, however, is that tech industry leaders may become less willing to engage with the media. While plenty of early stage startups are doing everything in their power to get media coverage, many larger players are more reticent, fearing negative publicity and building upon an already-existing trend of software companies and investment firms favoring self-generated content over live interaction with the press.

Let’s be honest. It's no coincidence everyone in Silicon Valley seems to have a podcast or a Substack these days. While this kind of “owned content” can be a great tool to drum up sales or investment, can it really take the place of the high-level, external validation that press coverage provides? I think not.

Of course, this pullback between tech and the media goes both ways. The tech press has become more difficult to engage over the last few years, as newsrooms grow smaller and publications are under significant pressure to generate views, subscriptions and clicks with eye-catching headlines, contrarian or negative takes and heavily-paywalled content.

However, I would argue that it is more important than ever for the tech industry to pursue robust media-relations efforts.

We are standing at an inflection point, amid ongoing industry crises, ongoing layoffs and the advent of paradigm-changing technologies like generative AI that are catching the attention of regulators worldwide. As Rahm Emanuel famously said, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that [is] it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

By speaking to the media on a regular basis, Silicon Valley leaders can, and should, establish a positive relationship with public constituencies and present themselves as trustworthy and knowledgeable professionals. In practice, this can mean educating the public about the potential of a new technology in plain, accessible language, free from jargon, or pushing back on a misleading, prevailing narrative, of which examples unfortunately abound.

By virtue of necessity, in many ways, Washingtonians acutely understand the importance of delivering messages that can be readily understood and the value of delivering that message through the media. That is not to say that there aren’t moments of contention between the media and policymakers, but there is a notable reverence for media among Washingtonians that lends itself to mutually beneficial collaboration. How else could a legislator put pressure on their peers to support a bill? How else could a polling firm disseminate information about public opinion? How else could a presidential candidate build recognition for and support of her platform?

The consequences of weak media relationships in DC are immediate and obvious: a slip in public opinion polling before an election, for example. But in the tech world, until a crisis like SVB shines a spotlight on a PR mess, the reputational consequences are so subtle as to be overlooked. It seems the tech industry may have committed the ultimate PR sin: skirting transparency and accessibility to avoid reputational risk.

So, people of Silicon Valley: I suggest you not put a crisis to waste by considering the following:

View media interviews as an opportunity, not a threat

This is particularly important in today’s environment. An interview is, more often than not, a chance to offer your perspective, to weigh in on industry discourse or trends and to shape the narrative around a topic.

If an interview topic is not in your wheelhouse, consider connecting the reporter or producer with someone else within your organization or your network who is better able to speak to the subject.

Invest in cultivating media relationships

Building on the point above, it is important to view the media as an integral part of your network, not as a transactional relationship. I have seen reporters connect interview subjects with others in their network, invite them to events and speaking opportunities and exchange valuable insights about an industry in the context of an interview. Try to be helpful and to serve as a resource for a reporter as best you can.

Share news and your perspective

Do you have thoughts about a trend? Have you made a new investment or launched a new product? Have you thought about an issue in the news differently than your peers? Consider sharing your thoughts, either with a reporter, over social media or in a blog post or opinion piece. Open and thoughtful communication is critically important to a healthy media ecosystem and will also go a long way toward building trust and strengthening reputation.

Be conscious, too, of what you’re saying and how it may come across. Would a family member, one who is not familiar with your work, understand what you’re saying? Try to level-down or cut jargon where you can. After all, the goal here is transparency.

Consume a consistent and diverse diet of news

A morning scroll on r/technews is no replacement. It’s important to read, listen to and watch a variety of publications. The landscape of journalism is increasingly fragmented and rapidly changing, but there is more information at your fingertips than ever before. Take advantage of it!

You can take a few steps today to improve your news consumption habits: Follow journalists who cover a diverse range of topics on Twitter, check to see if your company has group subscriptions to mainstream publications and try to stay on top of different trends and topics. If you’re strapped for time, you can play a news podcast in the background while you work, subscribe to newsletters and read them over lunch or check out more-condensed online news formats.

Yes, Silicon Valley has a PR problem. But it also has brilliant, scrappy and hard-working investors, entrepreneurs and visionary leaders who are working to create new technologies to essentially change the world. I see a lot of opportunity at hand to showcase this work.

Why not talk about it?

Megan O’Leary is marketing director at Battery.