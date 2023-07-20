Ketchum and Portland, Barbie, Threads, RIP blanket pitching? – PRWeek Noise in Brief podcast

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week the team discuss the new joint division created by Omnicom agencies Portland and Ketchum focused on helping clients during next year’s ‘triple elections’ in the US, the UK and the EU.

They also touch on the huge influx of individuals from Labour circles – and some from the Conservative Party – into the industry in recent times.

Elsewhere, we look at the marketing juggernaut that is Barbie ahead of the film’s release tomorrow (Friday 21 July). The team choose the campaigns that stood out for them and examine the role of earned media in the publicity blitz.

With the initial hype about Threads – Meta’s ‘clean’ version of Twitter – dying down, we look at how brands have been using it and what the future may bring for the platform.

Finally, 900 journalists have signed up to a new platform that aims to curb the problem of poorly-targeted PR pitches. What could this mean for the sector?