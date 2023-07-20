‘Threads offers a real opportunity for brands’ – Virgin’s social media chief
PRWeek’s series on social media managers talks to those responsible for online customer relations at some of Britain’s biggest brands and organisations. This week is the turn of the multinational conglomerate, Virgin.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>