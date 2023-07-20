Pop-Tarts revives ‘Crazy Good’ toaster pastry characters for new campaign

Weber Shandwick is the PR AOR and FKA designed the campaign’s new characters.

BATTLE CREEK, MI: Talking, walking Pop-Tarts are headed back to the TV screen.

The Kellogg Company toaster pastries brand has launched the “Agents of Crazy Good,” life-like Pop-Tart characters invading your morning breakfast.

The breakfast staple continues its “Crazy Good” reputation with the launch of the characters, stemming from the nostalgia of the original advertisements that ran in the 2000s with a twist fit for today’s modern media landscape, the company said in a statement.

The original spots depict Pop-Tarts’ characters running away from snack lovers who craved them with the commercial typically ending before the gruesome act begins. The new ads intend to flip the narrative.

The campaign will feature digital and social content, strategic partnerships and experiential activations where the toast pastry characters intercept snacking occasions.

The new characters are representations of the toaster pastries brought to life, including Frosted Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Hot Fudge Sundae and a squad of Bites, the bite-sized version of Pop-Tarts.

The characters are planned to make their debut across digital and social channels and at the music festival Adult Swim Fest in San Diego starting July 20. The pastries are also set to take over the Pop-Tart Bowl, a matchup featuring teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences, in Orlando this December.

The “Agents of Crazy Good” will hit TV screens starting in September.

Weber Shandwick has worked on the Pop-Tarts business since 2019 as the pastry brand’s PR AOR. Creative agency Formerly Known As (FKA) designed the characters for this campaign.

The launch of “Agents of Crazy Good” will position Weber for a “larger partnership” with the network in the coming months, according to the agency.

Pop-Tarts is one of many brands from Kelloggs, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, RXBAR and MorningStar Farms, among others.

The company reported over $15 billion in net sales in 2022, comprising snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles.

Weber Shandwick reported a revenue increase of 5% to $915 million globally and $546 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.