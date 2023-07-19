Walmart hires Yum Brands' Allyson Park as CCO

Park has 26 years of experience with companies including Mars Wrigley, Mars Petcare, the Coca-Cola Company and Yum.

BENTONVILLE, AR: Walmart has named Allyson Park as SVP and chief communications officer, effective on July 26.

Park is replacing Brian Besanceney, who left the retailer last September to join Boeing as SVP and CCO.

In an internal memo seen by PRWeek, Walmart EVP of corporate affairs Dan Bartlett said Park’s ability to think about comms through a “wide corporate affairs lens” will serve the company well as it develops as a “people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better.”

“I look forward to Allyson helping tell this story by showcasing how our associates are serving customers and members with the things they want, when and how they want them, and ways we are enabling the future through innovation by creating experiences that are unlike what any other retailer can offer,” he said.

Park will report to Bartlett, as have Besanceney's former direct reports since his departure.

Park declined to comment.

She now serves as Yum Brands’ chief corporate affairs officer, succeeding Jerilan Greene after Greene stepped down in July 2022. Park oversees comms, public policy and government relations, corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance teams at the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Yum Brands representatives could not be immediately reached for comment on Park’s replacement.

Before Yum Brands, Park was global VP of corporate affairs for Mars Wrigley. She managed the company’s purpose initiatives, internal and external communications, ESG, public policy, government affairs, the Mars Wrigley Foundation and consumer care across 180 countries for brands including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, Dove and Extra.

She also handled corporate affairs, sustainability and health and wellbeing globally for Mars Chocolate and led corporate affairs for Mars Petcare North America. Park also spent nearly a decade at the Coca-Cola Company, ultimately working as global VP of external affairs.

Walmart reported a revenue increase of 7.6% to $152.3 billion in its fiscal Q1, which ended April 30. Net income was $1.67 billion, compared with $2.05 billion in the prior-year period.