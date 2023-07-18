Ulta Beauty PR VP Eileen Ziesemer exits

Ziesemer has worked at the beauty retailer since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOLINGBROOK, IL: Ulta Beauty VP of PR Eileen Ziesemer has left the company after three-and-a-half years.

Ziesemer told PRWeek that she exited the beauty retailer last week and said that the rest of the PR team will pick up her responsibilities.

“I left with such incredible pride about the work we created, stories shared and relationships made, both internally and with our partners,” she said via email. “I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities I had during my time with Ulta Beauty; life has moved at warp speed since I took this role and I’m very blessed to pause for a moment, but rest assured I’ll be back in the game soon.”

In a LinkedIn post, Ziesemer said that she is “taking a quick beat to exhale, reflect, focus on wellness and be present with my family.”

Just four days after the retailer’s stores closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Ziesemer joined Ulta Beauty as its comms head. She was the PR department’s first leader and put in place to set a strategy to cement the team as a best in-class in-house consultancy.

Ziesemer was previously MSL’s consumer practice lead for the U.S. She joined the Publicis Groupe firm in 2013 as VP and rose to Chicago consumer director before she was promoted to her last role at the firm in 2018.

Ziesemer was also a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

In Q1, Ulta reported net income of $347.1 million, compared with $331.4 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased to $2.6 billion, compared with $2.3 billion in the prior-year quarter as same-store sales rose 9.3%.