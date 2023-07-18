Carbon capture company Deep Sky hires Brooks Wallace as VP of communications, marketing

Wallace previously served as head of comms for Blockchain.com.

MONTREAL: Carbon capture company Deep Sky has named Brooks Wallace as VP of communications and marketing.

Deep Sky works with a supply chain of technology providers developing reactors to separate carbon dioxide from air and water in an effort to fight climate change.

Partners of the Montreal-based company include carbon-removal companies Captura, Mission Zero Technologies, Skyrenu and Carbyon.

Wallace most recently served as head of communications for global crypto platform Blockchain.com, where she managed external and internal communications for the startup with 600 employees in 25 countries.

In 2021, she scaled Blockchain.com’s communications program to include an in-house team, global PR agencies on multiple continents, public speaking representation, a global awards program and consultants worldwide.

Deep Sky was created by cofounders Fred Lalonde, Joost Ouwerkerk and Laurence Tosi in 2022 after recognizing the urgent need to reverse climate change. Lalonde and Ouwerkerk also founded travel app Hopper. Tosi also serves as MD at investment firm WestCap.

In 2022, the trio built Deep Sky into a state-backed venture that aims to remove gigatons of CO2 from the atmosphere and ocean at an unprecedented rate, according to the company.

The world’s first gigaton-scale carbon capture company, Deep Sky serves as a project developer, finding sites with ample renewable energy and the right geology. The company then builds carbon capture plants that pull CO2 from the air and the ocean and put it underground.