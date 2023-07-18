ReasonLabs names SourceCode PR AOR

SourceCode is bolstering the cybersecurity company’s profile in the U.S.

NEW YORK: Cybersecurity company ReasonLabs has hired SourceCode Communications as its PR AOR.

SourceCode started work in late June after an RFP process that kicked off in May, winning the business over three other firms.

The New York-headquartered agency is overseeing development of ReasonLabs’ brand-building initiatives, with a strong focus on increasing brand recognition in the U.S. through a more comprehensive media relations program.

“[ReasonLabs] wants to be in the conversation with the stalwarts of the industry,” said Greg Mondshein, managing partner at SourceCode Communications. “The goal is to get the brand involved in all conversations around consumer security on the internet.”

Cori Cagide, senior account director at SourceCode, is leading an account team of four staffers. Her team will focus on building a series of integrated communications and thought leadership campaigns.

Based in Israel, ReasonLabs aims to give home users the same level of cyber-protection as Fortune 500 companies, it said in a statement. Last month, the company joined Microsoft Active Protections Program, gaining early access to Microsoft’s security data to provide faster updates to their customers.

A ReasonLabs representative could not be reached for additional comment. Budget details were not disclosed.

SourceCode reported revenue of $8.8 million in 2022, a 4% increase year-over-year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023. Earlier this year, the firm was named PR AOR for AuthenticID and Nile.