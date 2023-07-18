The American Heart Association is building a nation of lifesavers

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone from cardiac arrest survivor to ambassador for the American Heart Association’s new initiative.

DALLAS: There are few moments in history when the entire nation holds its breath and, in the process, are educated on a pressing health topic.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in the middle of a "Monday Night Football" game on January 2, millions of Americans watched in suspended horror.

In the days after that event, football fans and those following Hamlin’s recovery would learn about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack as well as the crucial importance of quickly performing CPR when someone’s heart has stopped beating.

As a leading voice on the topic of cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association became a key player in the national conversation. The AHA reported that traffic to its website increased by 620% in the days after the injury.

Months removed from the frightening incident and subsequent recovery, Hamlin has returned to the practice field and also stepped into a new role as the ambassador for the AHA’s latest campaign, A Nation of Lifesavers.

The AHA’s goal is to turn “a nation of bystanders into lifesavers” and double the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest by 2030 through a combination of in-person training and other resources.

This is an area where there is plenty of room for improvement, as seven out of 10 Americans say they would feel powerless to act in a cardiac emergency. Additionally, less than half of all people who need CPR receive it from bystanders before professional help arrives.

These statistics contribute to the reality that more than 90% of people who experience a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital won’t survive.

This is where the AHA, which has been around for almost 100 years, comes into play with its hand-only CPR campaign that began more than a decade ago.

Katrina McGhee, the AHA’s EVP and chief marketing officer, describes what makes this effort different and so much more relevant for Americans.

“First of all, there’s the collective energy around it,” she says regarding the impact that Hamlin’s public cardiac arrest has had on raising awareness. “What is also different is that we have all of these amazing assets ready that we didn’t have in the early days of teaching CPR. Now, we can meet people right where they are.”

She adds that the AHA wanted to take all of the disparate things that it does across the globe in terms of getting people trained in CPR and put them under a collective umbrella.

“That allows us to communicate quickly and easily with people and give them the resources they need, regardless of where they want to offer training,” she says.

The AHA is also finding a variety of ways to reach different audiences by venturing out into new, modern platforms.

McGhee cites the influence of J.T. Laybourne, who has long been open about his battles with heart disease and whose TikTok videos reach an audience of 1.7 million followers.

“Our work on TikTok has brought us culturally into the forefront. We work with a lot of influencers who encourage people to learn CPR and we build on the credibility and trust of influencers within their communities,” McGhee says. “Those videos have been super popular in an organic way.

McGhee notes that one of the greatest challenges is helping people get over their fears of performing CPR incorrectly. As with many skills, the secret to getting it right is practice, practice, practice.

“The reality is that it is easy to learn CPR and to be ready to save a life. The more you practice, the more you’re exposed to it, the more you’re ready in an emergency,” she says. “We have great stories of people who literally went to a hands-only CPR training and then within 30 to 60 days they encountered a cardiac emergency and were ready to act.”

It does mean, however, that building a Nation of Lifesavers is an effort that requires constant repetition, noting that it’s not “just a one-time hit” and must be emphasized continually to spread the message. The Nation of Lifesavers is experiential marketing that attempts to reach people where they live, work and play, she explains. The public service announcement delivers messages and important reminders about how to perform CPR with confidence.

Of course, because of the nature of cardiac events, oftentimes the person who will benefit from someone’s CPR training will be a friend or relative. That familial connection is another key aspect of the campaign that the AHA wants Americans to recognize when they consider signing up for a training.

“The person’s life that you save very likely could be somebody that you love and from a marketing perspective that has great resonance. It’s not just about the stranger on the street, it’s about impacting your family,” McGhee concludes.

