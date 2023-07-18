Intelligent Relations launches AI engine for media relations

BOSTON: Artificial intelligence-based platform company Intelligent Relations has launched Preston, an AI engine.

The company's first application of Preston is Preston Managed PR Service, which offers users AI-enabled PR support alongside a dedicated PR pro to execute work that can save brands time and money on their marketing efforts.

Every customer is provided with a dedicated PR professional who will work with them and alongside the AI. The AI learns the ins and outs of a company helping the team develop relevant story pitches quickly for the PR pro to pitch to the media and coordinate interviews, the company said in a statement.

Preston can develop campaigns on behalf of a brand and share them with the team for approval. Also included in the service is one piece of written content per month, in the form of a press release or thought leadership article, according to Intelligent Relations.

All of the work is informed by media monitoring, which identifies topics and story areas that are gaining traction online, as well as a canvassing process that determines which journalists are the best fit for a story or campaign pitch. Once the team runs a campaign, a user can monitor real-time performance through the detailed reporting function.