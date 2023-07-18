Finn Partners brings on Cherilyn Cecchini as partner, NY health group

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has hired Cherilyn Cecchini as partner in the New York Health Group.

Cecchini will provide strategic counsel and oversight for Finn clients in a “mix of high science and general communications,” she said, tapping into her experience as a healthcare provider.

Cecchini’s hire will also help the firm bring broader real-world experience and depth of expertise to its healthcare team, the firm said in a statement.

Cecchini joined a team of 16 partners across the group last month, including Ryan O’Grady who was promoted in March. Her position is new and was created out of need to serve clients across the growing practice, according to the agency.

She is reporting to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of New York health and pharma sector, and is overseeing account teams across more than 60 staffers in the New York health group.

Cecchini’s crossover from medical practice to communications began during her time as a resident physician at Children’s National Hospital, formerly Children's National Medical Center, where she took an interest in communication between physicians and patients.

Her work focusing on patient and provider communication surrounding end of life in children with cancer highlighted an understanding disparity in parents and patients.

“I decided that I wanted to share digestible, easy-to-understand information online because in my experience in the day-to-day, I was seeing that a lot of parents, even adolescent patients struggle to understand what was being communicated to them, what the options were for treatment, what their condition really was about and what was recommended,” Cecchini said. “Providing medical health content to a variety of audiences that they can understand, that's easily digestible, made an impact in a much greater capacity than I was able to do in my day-to-day world as a practicing clinician.”

Cecchini is a board-certified pediatrician, author and influencer with more than 179,000 Instagram followers. She has provided content for GoodRx and opinion articles for KevinMD and Doximity.

Her experience working with publications and other outlets will create opportunities for Finn clients to build strong relationships with the media, the agency said.

Beyond pediatrics, Cecchini’s therapeutic expertise includes rare disease, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, women’s health, gene therapy and cardiology.

Prior to joining Finn Partners, Cecchini served as VP of account management at health communications agency LifeSci Communications, where she provided strategic corporate comms counsel for clients while co-leading the medical comms division she launched.

Finn Partners acquired international health communications firm Hyderus this year, growing the reach of its global health practice. In 2022, the agency bought health communication and marketing agency SPAG, expanding its healthcare operations to Asia. With more than $50 million in revenues, Finn said that its group is among the world’s largest independent health practices.

The global health practice also added Robin Pomeranz Cronin as creative director and Ivan Ruiz as a partner to its team in November.

The agency reported a revenue increase of 21% to $196 million globally and 23% to $166 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.