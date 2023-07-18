Instinctif hires ex-Labour minister to bolster advisory services
Instinctif Partners has appointed Tom Harris, former Labour shadow minister for environment as a senior advisor to bolster its political advisory services for clients ahead of the 2025 general election.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>