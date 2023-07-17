MMC partners with nonprofit ProVention Health Foundation

The collaboration will address public health programming at the local level.

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has launched a partnership with the nonprofit ProVention Health Foundation, effective this month.

The collaboration aims to initiate impactful healthcare programming by using local community influencers, extending grassroots efforts and promoting data sharing to address the day-to-day health challenges faced by communities, the agency said in a statement.

ProVention is dedicated to expanding the reach and impact of public health and healthcare programs. The alliance allows the nonprofit to foster education and awareness and affect disease prevention and management.

"Real, lasting change in healthcare comes from addressing all factors that influence an individual's health — the physical and social environments, health policy, health inequities — starting within local communities,” said MMC executive director of healthcare, medical and corporate strategy Kavin Shah, via email. “Our partnership recognizes the power of local initiatives, and we will work with ProVention and our clients to redefine how communications can make an impact at the community level."

The strategic partnership will provide MMC with access to federal, state and local health agencies alongside community coalitions, councils, committees and public health subject matter experts in every state and U.S. jurisdiction.

Shah is leading the agency team and ProVention executive director John Patton is leading the foundation’s staff. The relationship is expected to last multiple years, according to MMC.

MMC and ProVention will have key areas of focus, initially geared towards oncology, vaccines, diabetes management and cardiovascular health.

The partners will collaborate to develop and implement programs targeting cardiovascular health, obesity and maternal and child health by leveraging data sets to employ local hyper-targeting strategies. The duo will also facilitate data sharing initiatives, developing targeted interventions to address the causes of health disparities.

MMC is working with ProVention and their clients to identify specific disease areas and locations to focus on.

Financial details of the relationship were not disclosed.

ProVention is the sister organization of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and has a network of more than 7,000 members. Other partners of the foundation include Northwestern University, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and AbbVie.

Omnicom Group agency MMC’s clients include Head & Shoulders, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi and Gillette Venus. MMC founder and former CEO Marina Maher stepped down from the leading title in February after four decades at the helm.

The agency reported an estimated revenue increase of 3% to $51.5 million globally and in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. Omnicom is set to report its Q2 2023 earnings on Tuesday.