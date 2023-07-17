Omnicom Health Group unveils rebranding effort

NEW YORK: Change is on the way at Omnicom Health Group.

The New York-based firm announced a network rebranding on Monday morning that coincides with the one-year anniversary of CEO Matt McNally’s tenure.

As part of the effort, OHG is debuting a logo and design elements as well as prioritizing a brand narrative that “clarifies the complexity of the network’s portfolio” for clients and employees alike.

McNally told MM+M that OHG brought him in to modernize how the company looked at healthcare marketing and saw rebranding the network as a way to celebrate the individuality of the various agencies while also positioning them to succeed in the digital age.

“This starts to give a purpose behind OHG as a network. That purpose is when clients need us or when the agencies need us, so this acts as the connectivity to bring them all together,” he said.

He compared the debut of the new-look OHG to granting individual brands “dual citizenship” through the identities they can present to clients. This fuels the behavior that promotes integration and collaboration across agencies and geographies, he said.

Holding company Omnicom Group includes Omnicom PR Group, consisting of FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and others, as well as a range of marketing and creative firms. Its Q2 results are set for Tuesday.

In Q1, Omnicom's PR firms posted an organic revenue increase of 5.8% to $375.5 million. The holding company posted organic revenue growth across its sectors as it reported global revenue of $3.4 billion, up 5.2% over the same period of 2022.