Cision launches AI-powered platform CisionOne

CHICAGO: Earned media software and services provider Cision is launching an artificial-intelligence-powered platform called CisionOne.

CisionOne is a monitoring, insights and outreach service intended to help users make better decisions more quickly. It is powered by AI and machine learning and offers capabilities including improved media monitoring that can more quickly and accurately identify relevant news and trends, the company said in a statement.

CisionOne also includes a brand risk score, which alerts users to potentially harmful content online, such as hate speech and disinformation, as well as sarcasm and spam.

This year, Cision plans to also roll out a narrative tracking service, which provides a single view of what is driving public opinion online, drawing from both social and earned media.

The final feature that Cision plans to debut as part of CisionOne is Stance, an alternative to traditional sentiment analysis. Scheduled to be available at the start of next year, it helps users understand the intent behind conversations happening online in social and traditional media, providing a deeper contextual understanding, the company said.

CisionOne will be initially rolled out in the U.K., with plans to introduce it in the U.S. and other markets in the next 12 months.