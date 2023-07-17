Eli Lilly partners with Team U.S.A. through 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

The drugmaker also sponsored the American athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

LOS ANGELES: Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is sponsoring Team U.S.A. in the Olympics and Paralympics through the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.

It’s also sponsoring LA28, the organizing committee for the games, and NBCUniversal’s coverage of the events for the next five years.

“As a company that makes medicine, it's always important for us to reach our patients with information in a way that is meaningful to them, and so we saw the opportunity to increase our reach and make sure that we built something meaningful with Team U.S.A. as well,” said Lina Polimeni, Eli Lilly chief corporate brand officer.

The organizations announced the partnership last month during a panel in conjunction with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

Eli Lilly first sponsored Team U.S.A. at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The renewed partnership will aim to inform the public about the impact of Eli Lilly’s medicines, Polimeni said.

“Whether it is obesity, diabetes or Alzheimer's, those are areas where we hope to partner with Team U.S.A. to better educate the population,” Polimeni said.

The company does not have specific details about campaigns, she said.

Wieden & Kennedy works as Eli Lilly’s main creative agency.

Last week, Eli Lilly said it plans to acquire Versanis, a maker of obesity drugs, for more than $1.9 billion. Lilly’s drug portfolio includes diabetes drugs Trulicity and Mounjaro and plaque psoriasis treatment Taltz.

The company’s Q2 earnings call is scheduled for August 8. Its Q1 revenue decreased by 11% due to a drop in demand for COVID-19 antibody treatments to just under $7 billion. Net income decreased 29% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.