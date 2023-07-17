‘ESG’ was misappropriated by PR. The same can’t happen with ‘impact’

Larry Fink’s public proclamation that he’s going to stop using the term ‘ESG’ prompted the inevitable commentary that environmental, social and corporate governance is now on its way out.

This is nonsense for two reasons.

First, because the underlying idea behind ESG, for which the abbreviation is just a convenient label, is going nowhere. In fact, it is becoming more urgent and more, not less, deeply woven into financial and corporate decision-making: an ever-growing volume of legislation and regulation enforces this.

Second, because if anyone has helped to kill usage of the term ESG, it isn’t Larry Fink. It’s communicators, whose misuse of the idea has led directly to confusion and needless ‘culture war’ nonsense.

ESG – an investor framework categorising material risk factors to and by a given business – became so ubiquitous that it was emptied of value. Hand in hand with that ubiquity has been widespread misuse: as a marketing label (no, there should not be ESG award categories in the PR industry); as a synonym for sustainability (it isn’t, it never was); as something denoting ethical behaviour or investing (it isn’t, it never was).

That’s led to people being outraged to discover that a tobacco company can have an AAA ESG rating. (Newsflash: they always could. The problem there isn’t ESG, it’s your misunderstanding of it).

All of this could have been avoided, if ‘ESG’ had been communicated correctly in the first place and all along – by the ratings agencies, by investors, by the media, by corporations themselves, and certainly by their communication teams and agencies. You know, doing what we’re supposed to do as a profession: bringing clarity and accuracy to ideas so that they land correctly and engage the intended audience the right way.

Instead, we’ve seen ESG used as a catch-all badge for ‘stuff that’s somehow related to environmental or social causes’, often without proper disclosure or data, let alone a whiff of scientific substantiation.

In the end, the term ‘ESG’, and whether you use it or not, doesn’t matter. The substance of the work being done is what counts.

As Fink said, dropping references to ESG will not change BlackRock’s stance on decarbonisation and social issues. Stopping using the term won’t change anyone’s stance on these things, nor their legal requirement to disclose and act on them, let alone their moral responsibility to do so.

What matters is action and impact. My prediction is that this is the language we’ll start to see a lot more of: specific action in specific areas (‘action on water’; ‘action on biodiversity’; ‘action on DEI’, etc) and the evidenced impact of those actions.

This is a good thing.

Action and impact is measurable, inarguable and can’t be politicised. It is also harder for comms folk and marketers to misuse or spin.

Words matter, but not as much as the work. Let’s focus on that: doing the work, properly, for the right reasons, and with the right accountability for outcomes and impact.

Stuart Lambert is founding partner and chief strategy officer at Blurred