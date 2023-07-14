PayPal's Amanda Miller to join Under Armour as CCO

Miller will report to the sportswear giant’s first female CEO, Stephanie Linnartz.

NEW YORK: Under Armour has hired Amanda Miller as chief communications officer, effective July 24.

Miller will manage all of the sportswear company’s global communications, overseeing a team of more than 30 staffers. She will report to CEO Stephanie Linnartz, who in February became Under Armour’s first female chief executive.

The last person to lead communications at Under Armour was Blake Simpson, who concurrently ran event strategy, community impact and creative efforts. After Simpson left Under Armour in December to join workforce services provider Adtalem Global Education as chief communications officer, Jessica Graves, VP of corporate comms, assumed an expanded role overseeing corporate and internal comms, as well as community impact.

“Communication is a critical part of how we tell our story to our athletes, consumers, teammates and other stakeholders,” an Under Armour spokesperson said, via email. “Following a comprehensive search and interview process, we are excited to welcome Amanda Miller to the Under Armour team as our new chief communications officer.”

The spokesperson declined to comment on Graves’ role and how Simpson’s other responsibilities are being handled.

Miller now serves as VP of corporate affairs at PayPal. Josh Criscoe, senior director of corporate affairs and communications, will oversee Miller’s responsibilities after her departure. PayPal representatives declined further comment.

Prior to her eight years at PayPal, Miller held senior communications at eBay. Earlier, she was a VP at Nike Communications, managing accounts including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Clinique, Procter & Gamble Prestige and American Express Platinum Card.

Under Armour reported a revenue increase of 8% to $1.4 billion in its fiscal Q4, which ended on March 31. Net income was $170.5 million, a 12.2% jump year-over-year. The brand is set to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings on August 8.

Earlier this week, Under Armour named OMD as its global media AOR.