Target appoints a new CMO a month after backpedaling support of the LGBTQIA+ community

Lisa Roath fills the position, left vacant since 2022, in the wake of the brand’s Pride month missteps.

Target has named Lisa Roath as the company’s CMO and EVP, effective immediately, it said on Wednesday.

The CMO role has been left unfilled since Cara Sylvester, who formerly held the position, was promoted to EVP and chief guest experience officer in 2022. At the time, the newly created chief guest experience officer position was meant to replace the CMO role.

Roath has held senior and leadership positions at Target for the length of her 17-year tenure at the company. Since 2019, she has served as SVP of food and beverage merchandising, during which the division grew by $5 billion.

It is notable that Target is resurrecting the CMO position on the heels of Target’s Pride month controversy.

In June, Target moved Pride merchandise to less prominent positions in some stores and pulled some products altogether, including collaborations with queer- and trans-owned small businesses.

The brand’s decision to move inclusive merchandise to the back of some stores and pull products from its inventory was perceived as backpedaling by the LGBTQIA+ community at large. The decision came amid the ongoing controversy facing Bud Light for its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

As CMO, Roath will report to Sylvester and is charged with leading on Target’s core marketing functions, including creative, guest marketing strategy, retail brand experience, social media, paid media strategy and marketing strategy and operations.

Kate Boylan is target's EVP and chief communications officer.

These channels could prove vital to reiterating Target’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community. During Pride month, the brand’s social channels were notably lacking in posts celebrating the month and the queer community.

“With the hiring of Lisa Roath, the brand has an important decision to make moving forward on how it handles repairing ties with the [LGBTQIA+] community and how it expresses that through its products carried, its marketing efforts and its communications — both internally and externally,” said Paul LaFleur, design director at Hook.

“Target — in addition to many other brands — needs to embrace its role as a full-time ally and needs to do so with absolute integrity and zero ambiguity,” he said. “As marketing dollars are being pulled, brands are beginning to treat the LGBTQ+ community as their dirty little secret that needn’t be seen nor heard.”

In a statement announcing her promotion, Roath pointed out the importance of Target’s marketing arm.

“Target’s marketing has long been a key differentiator for our brand, and it plays a critical role in helping us foster meaningful connections with the millions of guests who shop with us,” she said.

As it stands, the company’s plans for LGBTQIA+ targeted outreach is unclear. Neither Target’s announcement nor its Q&A with Roath mention the issue, and she was not available for an interview.

“I have hope that they can mend and grow from this, and hope that Roath and her team will hammer their stakes in the ground in order to do so,” said LaFleur.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.