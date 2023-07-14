Watch: Chick-fil-A cows cover up fictional competitor’s ads in short film

Consumers can take part in the mischief via a video game.

Chick-fil-A’s cow mascots have called a “Code Moo” after learning that the fast-food chain’s fictional arch nemesis Circus Burger is expanding.

In an animated short film, called “Tha Billboard,” the cows can be seen taking swift action to cover up their competitor’s advertisements.

For consumers who want to help sabotage Circus Burger, Chick-fil-A has launched a digital video game called Code Moo, available at playCodeMoo.com. Weekly missions will be released every Wednesday through August 1 and Chick-fil-A One members can play to get 2.5 million food rewards each week, while supplies last.

Game participants even have a chance to be entered to win free Chick-fil-A for a year or a trip for two to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Other campaign elements include a Chick-fil-A billboard in Times Square, a merchandise line called the Chick-fil-A Cow Collection and a 30-second national television spot featuring the cows hacking Circus Burger’s social channels.

Chick-fil-A PR partner Jackson Spalding is supporting this campaign.