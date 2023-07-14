Revance urges consumers to #BreakUpWithBotox, embrace Daxxify

For more than 20 years, Botox has dominated the injections-against-wrinkles market and the brand continues to maintain a strong hold among people seeking anti-aging treatments.

However, a new brand in town, Daxxify, has its sights set on changing the narrative.

In the recently launched Break Up With Botox campaign, Daxxify manufacturer Revance Therapeutics is spreading the news that its Botox alternative is here to stay.

The campaign, aided by ChatGPT and developed by an all-women team, urges consumers to “break up with Botox” through a dedicated song as well as videos on TikTok and Instagram.

“This campaign challenges the status quo, letting consumers know they can part ways with Botox if they are ready for something long-lasting,” the company noted in a press release.

The campaign song includes pointed lyrics that poke fun at Botox being short-lasting: “I went to see the doctor feeling kind of blue, my Botox wore off, what was I to do,” and “Botox, I’m breaking up with you. I thought that you were the one; gone so fast, why don’t you ever last.”

The campaign’s wording and website, meanwhile, liken quitting Botox to ending a relationship.

“When you’re ready for something long-lasting, we have someone you should meet,” the website states.

In addition to the grassroots social media push, Revance was also able to get Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, who has more than two million followers on Instagram, to post a video with the song.

While Botox has been around much longer than Daxxify, the Food and Drug Administration only approved the treatment in September, Revance has promoted the brand as being longer-lasting than its main competitor. Botox lasts for about three months, while Daxxify can last for six months.

The Daxxify effort indicates that consumer interest in anti-wrinkle cosmetic procedures shows no signs of abating any time soon.

In recent years, there has been an increase in plastic and cosmetic surgeries, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPR) – fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of TikTok.

The desire to look better in selfies, the AAFPRS report found, rose by 35% since 2016. That increase has also been felt among men, who have been posting their own videos on TikTok under the hashtag #Brotox.

It’s not surprising, then, that Revance would seek to target the TikTok audience through its #BreakUpWithBotox campaign. TikTok has, after all, spurred countless beauty and plastic surgery trends, and is home to many plastic surgeon influencers.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.