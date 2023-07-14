Ex-Edelman and Portland directors relaunch advisory firm
Alan Morgan, a former director of disputes and private clients at Portland, has relaunched Kendal Advisory as co-managing director with Ben Lock, most recently senior director of international affairs at Edelman.
