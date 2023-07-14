Should big companies have a ‘foreign policy’?
There is a live and long-running debate on whether big companies should have a foreign policy. Apart from rare cases generated by operating in multiple high-risk jurisdictions, I don’t believe that businesses should – from a communications perspective – have a foreign policy.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>