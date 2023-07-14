Edelman vet Sheila Mulligan joins Weber Shandwick as Central region president

CHICAGO: Weber Shandwick has hired Sheila Mulligan as Central region president.

Mulligan is set to start in the role on August 7. A Weber Shandwick spokesperson noted that this is a new role for the Central region and the firm has not yet determined to whom she will report.

Mulligan is responsible for bringing together key operations and expertise within Weber Shandwick, aiding clients across Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and St. Louis with reputation management.

Chicago is Weber’s second largest market in North America.

Mulligan previously worked at Edelman for nearly 17 years in various roles. Most recently, she was MD of Edelman’s U.S. corporate brand and reputation practice. An Edelman spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on her replacement.

Prior to her stint at Edelman, Mulligan worked for Chicago-based public affairs firm Jasculca/Terman & Associates. While there, she worked on the Clinton Presidential Library Opening, the American Democracy Institute Chicago and Philadelphia Summits and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s campaign launch.

During her career, Mulligan has represented clients in both the public and private sectors including industrials, financial services, retail and food and beverage. Additionally, she has led C-level advisory, thought leadership and corporate brand programs for clients across multiple industries and the Fortune 500 including brands like McKinsey & Co., Harley-Davidson, Cummins, Kohl's and Nissan.