MSC Cruises ups Lucy Ellis to global chief comms officer

Ellis succeeds Luca Biondolillo, who is leaving the company at the end of August.

GENEVA: The cruise division of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, MSC Cruises, has promoted Lucy Ellis to chief communications officer.

Ellis will be responsible for leading the company’s global communications strategy, overseeing internal and external communications and managing its corporate reputation.

Ellis takes over from Luca Biondolillo, who has held the title since 2015. Biondolillo is leaving the company at the end of August to pursue a new professional opportunity, MSC said in a statement.

Most recently, Ellis served as VP of global media relations and brand PR since 2021. She has been with the cruise division since 2016. The promotion is recognition of her proven leadership and experience, according to the company.

Prior to MSC, Ellis held titles as SVP at Weber Shandwick and associate director at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

MSC Group is a privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

MSC Cruises falls under the company’s contemporary brand as the world’s third largest cruise brand. The division comprises 21 vessels projected to grow to 23 ships by 2025. The cruise line has a presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

MSC Group works with FTI Consulting.