PR pros: Has Threads spurred you to finally leave Twitter?

Twitter has grown unstable since Elon Musk took it over last October, rolling out abrupt and unpopular changes on the platform. So, many users have been waiting for a similar social media platform to come along and replace it.

Could Threads be it? Meta’s Instagram unveiled Threads last Wednesday and it already has more than 100 million sign-ups.

While Threads is largely a clone of Twitter, the new platform still has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to features.

Communicators, we want to know your take on Threads. Has it spurred you to finally leave Twitter? Take PRWeek’s poll on LinkedIn.