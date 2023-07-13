Meet Blink Land, a game about eye health

ST. LOUIS: Before studying game design, Elaine Gómez wanted to be a doctor.

It started with contracting bacterial meningitis at age three in Puerto Rico.

“I know how to help people because I can put myself in their shoes,” said Gómez, 33, who now lives in northern New Jersey. “I know what it's like to be scared. I know what it's like to get bad news.”

Gómez (pictured below) drifted from medicine while studying at Rutgers University, but she retained her desire to help people. She recently had the opportunity to apply her skills as a game designer to promote good health.

Last month, the American Optometric Association released Blink Land, a single-player mobile game designed by Gómez that aims to reach gamers who often spend hours staring at a screen, which can be harmful.

“We know that there are a great deal of people who are on devices all day long, whether it's at work, or they are gaming at home, and so this is a fun way for people to be able to access” information about eye health, said Dr. Teri Geist, an optometrist and trustee with the American Optometric Association.

After contracting meningitis, Gómez went into septic shock, and her organs shut down. She recalled being intubated in a hospital for six months, during which she developed gangrene. Doctors told her family that they may need to amputate her limbs, but providers used treatments such as massage to promote circulation in her body.

“Through all of that medicine, and literally thoughts and prayers from my family, it regressed to the point where they were able to amputate just the tips of my fingers and some of my toes, and I was able to survive,” Gómez said.

The experience had lingering effects, and Gómez always had to remain conscious of what she ate and be careful not to do too much exercise to avoid elevating her heart rate to a dangerous level.

The amputations also meant that it was more difficult for her to reach some of the buttons on a gaming controller, she said.

“Because it happened when I was so little, I was just able to figure out a way to do that,” she said.

These days, Gómez said she can type faster than most people. After graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in information technology, she decided to study game design at University of Southern California.

“The creative part was really what sparked my interest. I can make art that moves, that you interact with, and I can still use all my technical skill sets,” Gómez said.

She also had the opportunity to educate others via gaming. After graduating from USC, Gómez took a job at E-Line Media, a video game company, and taught game development to underprivileged students through its Make Room initiative. She also worked on an adventure game, When Rivers Were Trails, about the impact of colonization on Indigenous communities in the 19th century.

Late last year, the American Optometric Association started soliciting pitches to help the organization develop a game. Gómez submitted a proposal and was selected.

With Blink Land, Gómez wanted to convey how “important eye health is” but avoid having it look “like a slide deck,” like some other educational games.

“I wanted it to be an interactive experience in digesting information,” she said.

She modeled it after Mario Party because “you can never get the same round every time that you play,” she said.

In Blink Land, people can play multiple rounds and find different facts and trivia each time, Gómez said.

In the game, a user can customize the head of a character and the color of its body and iris, then roll dice to determine how many spaces you move and then discover a fact or trivia.

One multiple choice question asks: “What does not cause digital eye strain?”

The answer: Break dancing.

Geist hopes the game helps people learn that seeing 20/20 does not necessarily mean they have good eye health, that they need to take breaks while gaming and that they should get an annual comprehensive eye exam.

Edelman is managing promotion of the game. The campaign will include organic and paid social media, such as content from gaming and optometry influencers, according to the agency.