PRWeek Awards US 2024 open for entries

The premier accolades for PR work, agencies and professionals is back and bigger than ever in its 25th year.

NEW YORK: The call for entries for the 25th edition of the PRWeek Awards starts today, the first step toward the biggest night in the communications industry on March 14, 2024.

And this year’s PRWeek Awards U.S. are even more special than usual. This edition will not only honor the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams, but it will also include two special Silver Jubilee Awards to honor the 25th anniversary of the PRWeek Awards in the U.S.

In-House Dynasty of the Last 25 Years honors a PR department at a corporation, brand or organization that demonstrated consistent excellence over the past two-and-a-half decades and moved the industry forward.

Agency Dynasty of the Last 25 Years honors an agency of any size that demonstrated consistent excellence across the past 25 years and moved the industry forward in terms of best practice, influence and notable comms professionals who worked within its walls.

The 2024 edition of the PRWeek Awards will also include new categories. Best Use of AI/Comms Tech honors campaigns that demonstrate the effective use of comms tech products or tools or AI, and is open to agencies, clients or platforms. Best Comms Tech Platform is open to platforms that demonstrate ease of use, creativity and return on investment for agencies or in-house brands as part of their communications strategies. DE&I Champion honors an individual’s achievement in promoting diverse, equitable and inclusive staffing over the course of a career, either within an agency or an in-house team.

Need-to-know information about the 2024 PRWeek Awards:

- The shortlist of finalists will be published online in December;

- Entries must be for work conducted between October 2, 2022, and October 1, 2023, unless otherwise specified, with at least some of the work taking place during this time;

- The standard deadline for submissions is September 29, and the extended deadline is October 13. Each entry must be submitted online.

The winners will be celebrated at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024. For more information about the event or the awards process, visit https://www.prweekawardsus.com.